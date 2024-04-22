Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after buying an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 4.18. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.