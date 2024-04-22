Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after buying an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 4.18. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.