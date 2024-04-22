Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

