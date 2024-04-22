Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
