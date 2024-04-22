FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.7 %

FCN opened at $211.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

