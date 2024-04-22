VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th.

VFS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

