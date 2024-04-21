Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0676

Oasys (OAS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $140.72 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06771628 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,440,210.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

