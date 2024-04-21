The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 9,117,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,855. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

