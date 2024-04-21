Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,306 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $146.22 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

