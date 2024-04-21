Cwm LLC Acquires 57,238 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

