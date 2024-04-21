Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.68 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $282.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

