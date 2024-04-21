CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CNB Bank raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

