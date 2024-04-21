The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 633.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $144.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

