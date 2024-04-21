Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Critical Review

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 1 1 0 2.50 NCR Voyix 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. NCR Voyix has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf N/A N/A N/A NCR Voyix -5.98% 21.46% 2.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Voyix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.56 billion 0.34 $1.38 billion N/A N/A NCR Voyix $3.83 billion 0.45 -$423.00 million ($3.01) -3.97

Diebold Nixdorf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NCR Voyix.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Diebold Nixdorf on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

