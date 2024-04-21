Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.91 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

