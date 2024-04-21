Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Sells $1,526,815.62 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.96, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

