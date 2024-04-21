Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $155.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RL opened at $158.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

