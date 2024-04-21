KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of KKR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

