Financial Review: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.69 $10,000.00 ($0.01) -318.50 Alphabet $307.39 billion 6.30 $73.80 billion $5.80 26.85

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AdTheorent and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A 0.07% 0.06% Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AdTheorent and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alphabet 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $159.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats AdTheorent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

