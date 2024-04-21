Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

