FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $309.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.