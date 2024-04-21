Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 235,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
Shares of AAOI opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Further Reading
