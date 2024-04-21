Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

