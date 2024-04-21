Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.