Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

