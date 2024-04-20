FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.97

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.97 and traded as low as $30.64. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 9,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.