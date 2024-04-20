Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.81

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.81 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 61.16 ($0.76). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 130,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £62.55 million, a P/E ratio of -885.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio is -4,285.71%.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

