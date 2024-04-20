abrdn plc Has $209.13 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Equinix worth $209,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $748.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,252. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $833.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.