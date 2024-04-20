Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

