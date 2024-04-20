HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.