NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 20% Higher

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 210,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 75,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.