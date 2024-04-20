Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

