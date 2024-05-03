BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
BTZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 258,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
