Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $801.59 and last traded at $782.15. Approximately 2,893,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,613,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $947.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.