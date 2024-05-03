Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 3,063,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,603,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

