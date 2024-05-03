Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CPZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.60. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.