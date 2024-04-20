Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,152 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

