The Goldman Sachs Group Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $284.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.80.

Shares of GD stock opened at $288.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.49. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

