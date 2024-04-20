Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $104.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE THO opened at $99.34 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

