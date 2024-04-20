USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,755,566 shares of company stock valued at $194,685,337.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

