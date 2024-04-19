John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.38. 88,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,138. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.