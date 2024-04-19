Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.28. 6,357,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

