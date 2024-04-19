Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 5.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $108.57. 1,346,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

