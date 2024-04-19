Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 5.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $108.57. 1,346,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

