John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,354,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,876. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

