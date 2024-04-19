Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $488.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

