Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Roth Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. 2,021,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,205. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

