Moonriver Price Hits $12.85 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $12.85 or 0.00019976 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $114.79 million and $8.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,264,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,931,884 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

