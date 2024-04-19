SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 30,169 shares.The stock last traded at $55.14 and had previously closed at $54.99.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

