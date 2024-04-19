Dacxi (DACXI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.68 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $23,935.28 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

