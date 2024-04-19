Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.87. 1,849,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

