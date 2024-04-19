Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,168 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 17,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,727. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.